PM’s ‘termite’ remark shows his despair at anti-BJP swing, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Joining the Congress campaign four days before the elections, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘termite’ remark against the Congress.

During a rally in Rait on Saturday, Modi compared the Congress to termites and urged people to completely wipe out the party from Himachal by giving an unequivocal mandate to the BJP in the elections.

While addressing rallies at Nachan (Mandi) and Fatehpur (Kangra), Amarinder said: “Had that been the case, the country would have collapsed by now, instead of progressing the way it had done in the past 70 years. Himachal Pradesh also would not have developed the way it had done under various Congress governments.”

He added that the PM’s comments reflected his despair at the anti-BJP swing that has started emerging across the country. “From demonetisation to GST, the Modi-led BJP’s ill-conceived decisions had brought the people to their knees and disillusioned them completely from the party,” Amarinder said.

Extending his support towards his Himachal counterpart, Amarinder said like him Virbhadra Singh was contesting his last election and he deserves a chance to accomplish the government’s unfinished agenda. “With the writing on the wall clear for the party, the Prime Minister is making frantic rounds of the state,” he said.

