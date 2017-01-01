PM’s new measures part of vision to provide relief to vulnerable sections: Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the new measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are part of the BJP-led government’s vision to empower the vulnerable sections. “All these years they (opposition) have been shedding crocodile tears about the sufferings of the poor, now that the Prime Minister made the announcement, they could not digest the fact. The Congress is questioning the timing of the announcement as they are not able to bring any fault with the announcement,” Naidu told the media here.

Watch: India Was One Of The Fastest Growing Economies Last Year: FM Jaitley

“Every segment has been taken care of, the poor, middle class, senior citizens, women, farmer, small and medium entrepreneurs,” Naidu said.

Naidu also lauded the Prime Minister for reducing interest rate on housing.

“A big boost to housing sector and big boon to the poor and middle class,” he added.

The Prime Minister yesterday announced two housing schemes, tax incentives for small traders, interest rebate for farmers and monetary assistance for pregnant women.