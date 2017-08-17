PMO sends TMC MP’s complaint against top cops to CVC

HAVING RECEIVED a petition from suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh, alleging that senior West Bengal police officers had “tampered (with) evidence’’ in the Saradha chit fund scam, the Prime Minister’s Office has referred the matter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Ghosh sent his petition on June 7, alleging that a section of officers, including Rajiv Kumar, the then head of the state government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) and at present the Kolkata Police commissioner, had tampered with evidence.

He is learnt to have named Surojit Kar Purakayastha, then I-G, Law and Order, and now the state’s director general of police, as well in his petition.

DGP Kar Purkayastha said, “I have no idea about this (allegation).” Other senior officers accused by Ghosh remained unavailable for a comment.

According to an official communication dated August 2 and signed by S P R Tripathi, Under Secretary, Government of India, Ghosh’s petition has been forwarded to the CVC for “appropriate action”.

“I have received a copy of the order,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

The Saradha chit fund scandal emerged in 2013, when around 200 companies failed to pay their investors. The state government set up an SIT with officers of Bidhannagar commissionerate. In 2014, the Supreme Court handed over the probe to CBI.

