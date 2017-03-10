PMO not giving appointment to Kerala Chief Minister to discuss drought: MP

A Kerala Congress MP today alleged that the PMO was not giving appointment to an all-party delegation led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who wanted to raise the issue of drought in the state. Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, K Suresh, member from Mavelikkara constituency in Kerala, claimed that the state was eligible for 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice, but the Centre has reduced the quota by 10 lakh MT. “The situation has been aggravated by drought in Kerala,” he said.

The Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting to address the issue and sought an appointment with the PMO.

“But the PMO did not give an appointment to the Chief Minister,” Suresh said, leading Congress and other opposition MPs to attack the government over Suresh’s claim.

The Treasury Bench protested against the MP’s claim and demanded that the remarks be expunged.