PMO helps 21-year old man in filing fraud case after he writes letter to ‘Bhagwan Modi’: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Shankar Yadav, a 21-year old man who worked as an office boy in Gurgaon’s Sukhrali district, was reportedly helped by Prime Minister’s Office after he wrote a letter in January to PMO seeking help to register a cheating case against three men. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Yadav, who was travelling from New Delhi to Madhubani district in Bihar, was allegedly robbed by three men of his money and possessions. After his repeated attempts to lodge a complaint in three different police stations failed, Yadav wrote an “emotional” letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office referring himself as “bhakt” (devotee) and PM Modi as his “bhagwan” (god).

The report said that Yadav received a phone call from Metro Police station in Gurgaon on Wednesday, three months after writing the letter, that a case has been filed on his complaint. Yadav told the newspaper that the three men promised him to get a train ticket to Bihar as they knew the ticket collector, but then assaulted him and robbed him of Rs 8,000 and also stole his bag which contained his educational qualifications.

“I am doing graduation through correspondence and was going to my village in Madhubani district to correct a gaffe in attendance. Due to the incident, I have lost all my academic certificates now,” Yadav was quoted by Hindustan Times. According to the report, the police has booked a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud), on PMO’s intervention. “We are trying to retrieve CCTV footage and identify the accused,” sub-inspector Balwant Singh of Metro police station was quoted by the newspaper.

