PMO gaffe: Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan mentioned as ‘MLA’ in list of dignitaries

In an apparent goof-up, the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned BJP Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan as an ‘MLA’ in the list of dignitaries who were selected to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Reading Day celebrations at St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam on Saturday. The list was approved by an under secretary of the PMO.

The 64-year-old BJP leader had lost the 2016 assembly elections to Congress MLA K Muraleedharan from Vattiyoorkavu constituency by 7,622 votes.

Rajasekharan also came under heavy criticism following his ride with PM Modi in the Kochi Metro, which was inaugurated yesterday. In a Facebook post, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had launched a scathing attack on the Kerala BJP chief, alleging that his ride with the prime minister was a “security breach”.

Reflecting on the issue, Rajasekharan had said he was allowed to travel with the Prime Minister by the Special Protection Group and the state police. “If Surendran had any objections, he should have taken up the matter with the chief minister as he was witness to everything,” he had said.

Organised by the PN Panicker Foundation, the event was attended by Rajya Sabha chairman PJ Kurien and MP KV Thomas among other prominent personalities.

