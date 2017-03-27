Seawoods-Uran railway line: CIDCO to skip construction of a station to meet deadline

Work on the construction of other two stations of the first phase — Kharkopar and Bamnadongri — has already commenced in the first week of March, officials said. (Representational Image) Work on the construction of other two stations of the first phase — Kharkopar and Bamnadongri — has already commenced in the first week of March, officials said. (Representational Image)

IN ORDER to meet the December 31 deadline set by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to complete the first phase of the Seawoods-Uran railway line project, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned to skip the construction of Sagarsangam station, among the four to be built. Construction of the remaining three stations on the line will be completed within the deadline. The 10 stations on the line are Seawoods, Sagarsangam, Targhar, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Gavan, Ranjanpada, Nhavasheva, Dronagiri and Uran.

Last month, CIDCO was given a deadline to finish the first phase of the 27-kilometre line by December 31, with four stations still to be built — Sagarsangam, Targhar, Bamandongri and Kharkopar. According to CIDCO officials, the decision to skip the immediate construction of Sagarsangam station has been taken as the development of the first phase can be done without it.

“We have decided to postpone the construction of Sangarsangam station as its immediate need has been ruled out while laying the line. Also, the inhabitants staying around the area are not proper residents of the city. Thus, we have decided to postpone its construction till the later phase,” said a senior CIDCO official.

The Rs 1,782 crore Seawoods-Uran line project forms an ambitious venture to connect Navi Mumbai with the suburbs.

The project is also likely to boost the real estate and commercial development of the areas around stations including Ulwe and Bamandongri. Land acquisition issues beyond the Kharkopar area have delayed the project for a long time.

“Development on the three kilometre stretch beyond Kharkopar station on the line has been stuck due to land clearance issue and clearance from forest authorities. While talks on it are on, we are hoping to get the land’s acquisition sooner,” added the official.

Work on the construction of other two stations of the first phase — Kharkopar and Bamnadongri — has already commenced in the first week of March, officials said. Till now, Rs 580 crore has been invested by both CIDCO and Central Railway (CR) under a cost sharing ratio of 67:33 to complete the remaining work of constructing bridges and other earthwork.

“We have already started our work on the construction of three stations earlier this month. Among them, Targhar station will be built in a closer proximity to Navi Mumbai International Airport ( NMIA) which can help passengers get an immediate connectivity after flights. Passengers will be able to commute from the station till the airport using the other modes of transport built,” added the official.

“We have planned and proposed the work in such a way that the deadline to complete the first phase would be easily met by December 2017. The track laying work has been completed,” said Bhushan Gagrani, Managing Director, CIDCO.

