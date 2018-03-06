PMLA case: Misa Bharti, husband get bail

A special court here on Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, who appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with a surety of a like amount each and directed them not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

The two had moved bail applications. The ED opposed the bail plea, saying the accused indulged in a “very serious” economic offence. The court asked if the ED had arrested the couple during the probe, to which it replied in the negative. The court asked ED, “Why do you now want the court to take them in custody?”

