PMK, CPI seek an end to political crisis in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam

Political parties including Ramadoss-led PMK and the CPI on Saturday said a solution has to be found for the ongoing political crisis in Tamil Nadu as “administration has come to a standstill.” “A political crisis has taken place in Tamil Nadu as the Governor (CH Vidyasagar Rao) is unable to take a decision. It has led to the state administration coming to a standstill. It is unfortunate that Tamil Nadu is undergoing a critical situation,” Ramadoss said in a statement.

Referring to the recently concluded Assembly session, he said several draft bills, including one on NEET, that would benefit the state were passed. “Such bills need to get the approval from President (Pranab Mukherjee) and only a stable government can handle it,” he said.

He said several files have been pending in government departments due to the ongoing “political uncertainity” and added a solution has to be found to end the crisis. CPI Tamil Nadu unit General Secretary R Mutharasan said it was the governor’s duty to form a government which proves its majority in the Assembly.

“Any delay in formation of a government will impede democracy,” he said.