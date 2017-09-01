PMC partners with TBC to become ‘Smart Sanitation City’

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that it is collaborating with the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC) to make Pune the first ‘Smart Sanitation City’ in the world. The city recently declared itself an ‘Open Defecation Free City’ with the implementation of sanitation projects under the Swachh Bharat mission.

At a conference in Stockholm for World Water Week, the TBC and PMC confirmed that they will work together to develop smart, sustainable and resilient sanitation systems, delivered through the market, in Pune. The TBC is a business-led public-private partnership supporting solutions and innovation in the sanitation space.

The programme would be launched in January 2018 in Pune and it would progress in three main streams.

The three streams would include community toilets, with a focus on optimising usage at scale and behaviour change, waste management and resource recovery, and digitally exploring data use cases for sensoring within the sanitation system.

In December 2016, Pune declared itself an official open defecation free city and it has since been selected to be developed as a ‘Smart City’.

“Sanitation solutions that improve lives and make our citizens proud are at the centre of our project with the TBC working with global and local businesses and leveraging new smart technologies. The solutions we are exploring will be simple, affordable and accessible. We are very pleased to announce this new collaboration at Stockholm at World Water Week, the leading platform in WASH,” said Prerna Deshbhratar, Additional Commissioner, PMC.

“We are delighted to be working with the PMC, one of the most innovative and forward looking municipalities in India. Our own ‘Digitisation of Sanitation’ report found significant potential for new technology applications, both to drive efficiencies in sanitation systems but also to drive new value creation through the monetising of health data that could be captured throughout the sanitation value chain. This project will bring these new business solutions to life in Pune,” said Cheryl Hicks, Executive Director of the Toilet Board Coalition.

