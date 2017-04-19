PMC HQ: Supporters of BJP leader go on the rampage, ransack office

The office of BJP leader Srinath Bhimale at the PMC, which was ransacked; some of Ganesh Ghosh’s supporters flung papers out of the window The office of BJP leader Srinath Bhimale at the PMC, which was ransacked; some of Ganesh Ghosh’s supporters flung papers out of the window

Infighting within the BJP took a violent turn on Tuesday when the supporters of a party leader vandalised the office of the BJP leader of the house in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, after he was denied nomination for the post of municipal councillor in the civic body.

As per the state government’s rule, five councillors are appointed to the PMC general body, with each party getting a seat in accordance to its strength in the 162-member body. The BJP was entitled to nominate three councillors, the NCP was entitled to nominate one, while the fifth seat would have gone to either the Congress or the Shiv Sena, which have the same number of corporators in the PMC.

The process for nominating a councillor began on Tuesday afternoon, with supporters of the probable candidates gathering at the PMC headquarters. The selected BJP leaders started filling their nomination forms in the office of Srinath Bhimale, leader of the house in PMC.

The party had nominated Gopal Chintal, Raghu Gouda and Ganesh Bidkar as municipal councillors. When senior BJP leader Ganesh Ghosh entered Bhimale’s office to fill up the nomination form, the latter informed him that the state unit has already communicated names of the three BJP leaders to be nominated as councillors. Upset about being denied the party nomination, Ghosh started creating a ruckus in Bhimale’s office. Soon, his supporters joined him and they damaged furniture, threw chairs around, shattered glass panes, smashed potted plants and flung some papers out of the window.

Ghosh’s supporters then went outside the office and ransacked the corridor on the third floor. The PMC headquarters remained tense until police arrived and brought the situation under control. Bhimale and a few others in his office sustained minor injuries.

Mayor Mukta Tilak said, “It was an unfortunate incident… the party will take the responsibility of paying for the loss of civic property.”

However, Ghosh said, “I was called to file the nomination form, but was denied at the last minute. This is injustice done to committed party workers… the supporters lost their temper and acted aggressively”.

Expressing shock over the incident, opposition leader Chetan Tupe said, “It is a very shameful incident and has brought a bad name to the civic body. The residents of Pune elected BJP with a full majority in the PMC… and within two months, the real face of the party has been exposed.

Tupe claimed that BJP party workers had “turned the third floor of the civic building into a waste bin…”.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde claimed that the BJP had done the same in 2010, when it was in the opposition, saying, “The incident is shameful and needs to be condemned… it’s not part of the culture of the city. Pune residents voted the BJP to power but they will now have to rethink…,” he said.

Shinde said the party must apologise to residents of the city and the civic administration should file a police complaint against those responsible.

