PMC Elections 2017: The unusual winners, a peon and a former SRPF man

Among the unusual winners who have made it to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), are college peon Rajashree Kale and former SRPF Constable Dhanraj Ghogre of the BJP. Kale — a native of Solapur and belongs to Pardhi community — works as a peon in Garware College. She was elected from the Pune University-Wakdewadi panel. “The way the society looks at the members of Pardhi community has been very different. But things have started to change now. I am elected to the PMC,” said Kale.

Kale said she has been active in politics and had worked for various social issues, which made her reach out to the masses, who inturn voted for her. “I studied in a night school and formed a Rajashri Adhiwasi Pardhi Sanstha, while working towards getting justice for the members of Pardhi community,” she added.

Dhanraj Ghogre — former constable from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 1— won his very first election on a BJP ticket in an NCP- Congress-dominated stronghold of Wanowrie Panel 25. “My father has worked with the SRPF and so have I. We have a strong connect with people here and know their issues,” said Ghogre, who polled 8,687 votes and defeated Dilip Jambhulkar of NCP with 351 votes.

Panel 25 has been in focus as Mayor Prashant Jagtap and his mother Ratnaprabha Jagtap were strong contenders here. The mother-son duo won in this panel.

Remaining two candidates — Dilip Jambhulkar and Kanchan Jadhav — lost to BJP’s Dhanraj Ghogre and Kalindi Punde.

An elated Ghogre said he had no political background and hailed from a middle-class family. Without naming anyone, he added that BJP has won here, as people were upset with the lack of development. “I want to assure my voters that despite two BJP and two NCP winners here, we will work in coordination to take on development,” he added.