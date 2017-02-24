PMC Elections 2017: At 21, youngest candidate Prachi Alhat wins her first election

Prachi polled 8,624 votes. (Source: Express photo) Prachi polled 8,624 votes. (Source: Express photo)

“Everything is happening so fast, I am happy, nervous and excited,” says the city’s youngest candidate, who won her first civic election at the age of 21. Shiv Sena’s Prachi Alhat won in the women’s category, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) in Panel 26 — A (Kondhwa- Mohammedwadi) — polled 8,624 votes and attributed her win to her husband Ashish and other Sena candidates Pramod Bhangire, alias Nana, and Tanaji Lonkar.

Shortly after graduating in Computer Science from St. Mira’s College, Prachi married Ashish in May last year. Ashish has been a prominent Sena worker and had undertaken various social and development projects in the area.

“I still cannot believe it. I had planned to take a job in the IT sector but now I have got another direction. I aim to work towards development of the society,” said this new entrant to the political arena.

“We are all crying with joy, my parents, my in-laws and my husband have not stopped distributing sweets,” said Prachi.

She admitted that when the ward was reserved for women in the SC category, there was a unanimous feeling among my family members and Shiv Sena workers that I should contest the election. “They said I was capable to take on this role and now I aim to really work hard and ensure that my voters are not disappointed in me,” she added.

At present, she said, we are busy celebrating. In the same Panel 26, it was Sena’s Nana Bhangire who won by a wafer-thin margin of 67 votes. He polled 8,323 votes and defeated Jeevan Jadhav of BJP, who had secured 8,256 votes. Bhangire said it was a triangular contest, while two other Sena candidates — former corporator Tanaji Lonkar and Vaishnavi Ghule lost. NCP’s Nanda Lonkar also won in this panel.