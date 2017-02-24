PMC Elections 2017: A look at big wins and disappointing shows

The PMC polls have shown the door to many senior leaders, including those of various parties in civic body, making way for fresh faces in the civic body. The PMC polls have shown the door to many senior leaders, including those of various parties in civic body, making way for fresh faces in the civic body.

In one of the most watched battle in the civic elections for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ravindra Dhangekar defeated BJP’s strong man Ganesh Bidkar in ward B of panel number 16 (Kasba Peth – Somwar Peth) by a margin of about 4,200 votes. Dhangekar had won past two civic elections on MNS ticket. Dhangekar had lost to BJP MLA and minister Girish Bapat twice in Kasba Peth constituency during the state assembly elections in 2009 and 2014. He had joined Congress ahead of civic polls but failed to submit relevant party papers so had to contest as independent candidate supported by Congress.

Also, the victory of Independent candidate Reshma Bhosale, who was supported by BJP, was closely watched as she is wife of NCP MLC Anil Bhosale. Bhosale was denied ticket by NCP and had at the last minute joined the BJP. She defeated Datta Bahirat of Congress and Nilesh Nikam of NCP. Prakash Dhore, former city MNS chief who changed loyalties and joined BJP ahead of civic polls, and veteran leader Bapu Karne, who left NCP to join BJP, won from their respective electoral panel.BJP candidate Kiran Dagdepatil gave a setback to NCP leader Shankar Kemse. Siddarth Shirole, son of city MP Anil Shirole, won the polls by defeating three sitting corporators in his electoral panel.

The PMC polls have shown the door to many senior leaders, including those of various parties in civic body, making way for fresh faces in the civic body. Among the main losers are leader of House Shankar Kemse of NCP, MNS leader in PMC Kisshore Shinde, BJP leader in PMC Ganesh Bidkar and deputy mayor Mukari Algude. For NCP, the defeat of its senior leader Subhash Jagtap from Parvati came as a shock alongwith the loss of Kemse. Standing committee chairperson Balasaheb Bodke of NCP also lost the polls to Siddarth Shirole of BJP. In Congress, Datta Bahirat was defeated by Reshma Bhosale, independent supported by BJP, from Pune University-Wakdewadi electoral panel. The biggest set back came to MNS as its leader Kisshore Shinde and sitting corporator Rajendra Wagaskar, Rupali Patil were defeated.