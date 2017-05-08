PM to visit Sri Lanka on May 11 to attend Vesak Day

PM Modi. PM Modi.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on May 11 to attend the biggest Buddhist festival, ‘Vesak Day’. The ‘International Day of Vesak’ celebrations, to be held in Colombo from May 12 to 14, will include an International Buddhist Conference in which over 400 delegates from more than 100 countries will participate.

Vesak, the most important day in the Buddhist calendar, marks commemoration of Lord Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing away.

During the two-day trip, his second to Sri Lanka since becoming the Prime Minister, Modi is also likely to visit Kandy in the Central Province, which is famous for production of Ceylon Tea, officials said on Sunday. The Prime Minister is expected to address the tea garden workers, the officials said. He is also expected to visit some Buddhist temples.

