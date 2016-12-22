PM to lay foundation for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link & two metro projects on Dec 24

PM Narendra Modi (Reuters photo) PM Narendra Modi (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the much delayed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and two metro projects DN Nagar-Mankhurd metro-2B and 32 km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali corridor on December 24 here.

Apart from these, Modi will also lay foundation stones for flyovers at Kalanagar Junction and Kurla-Vakola elevated road, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement.

The 22-km long and Rs 17,500 crore trans harbour link project will connect south Mumbai and main land and will help develop the main land and parts of Raigad District. The project completion deadline has been set at 2019.

The two metro corridors are aimed at reducing overcrowding in suburban trains and relieving the city of its vehicular traffic woes, the Authority said.

“The two flyovers at Kalanagar Junction, Bandra – one leading towards Sea Link and the other approaching Bandra-Kurla Complex are expected to provide seamless connectivity in these locations and also reduce traffic congestion,” it said.