PM to inaugurate longest tunnel between Kashmir, Jammu on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation on April 2 the country’s longest road tunnel between Kashmir Valley and Jammu, thus reducing the journey duration by two hours.

The 9-km long ‘Chenani–Nashri Tunnel’ will reduce the distance by 31 kms, bypassing snow-bound upper reaches. The estimated value of daily fuel savings will be to the tune of Rs 27 lakh, the PMO said in a statement today.

“Besides avoiding large scale deforestation and tree-cutting, the tunnel will provide a safe, all-weather route to commuters travelling from Jammu and Udhampur to Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar,” it said.

“The tunnel is equipped with world-class security systems, and is expected to boost tourism and economic activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The key features of the tunnel are that it is a single-tube bi-directional tunnel, with a 9.35-metre carriageway, and a vertical clearance of 5 metres.

There is also a parallel escape tunnel, with ‘Cross Passages’ connecting to the main tunnel at intervals of 300 metres. It also has smart features such as an Integrated Traffic Control System; Surveillance, Ventilation and Broadcast Systems; Fire Fighting System; and SOS call-boxes at every 150 metres.

The project has been completed at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore, the PMO said.

