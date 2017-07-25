Gujarat floods: PM Modi to take aerial survey today

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Gujarat to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions. (Source: Twitter/ANI) PM Narendra Modi leaves for Gujarat to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

With Gujarat facing one of its worst ever natural calamities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Gujarat on Tuesday. Torrential rains due to southwest monsoons have wrecked havoc in the state as more than 25,000 people have been evacuated from parts of north and central Gujarat. The meteorological department has issued warning over consistent rainfall for another four days in the state.

PM Modi will be taking note of the situation in his home state after chief Minister Vijay Rupani conducted a high level meeting on Monday. Reviewing the situation, the CM said that the problems multiplied due to heavy rains in Rajasthan which led to a massive surge in water levels in rivers and dams in Gujarat. After sounding a high alert, both Indian Army and Air Force has been called in to conduct evacuation and rescue along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Indian Air Force is conducting sorties in regular intervals from Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Phlodi bases in the state, and has rescued more than 100 people. More than 50 people have died in Gujarat so far due to floods and rains.

