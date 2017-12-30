PM Modi to address two events via video conference on Dec 31, Jan 1

Kamala Mills Fire
The PM will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.

Published: December 30, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two events — 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations tomorrow, and the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 1 — via video conferencing. The PM will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.

Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers Sree Narayan Guru.

He will also address via video conference the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata on January 1.

Bose was an Indian physicist best known for his work on quantum mechanics, providing the foundation for Bose–Einstein statistics. The class of particles that obeys Bose–Einstein statistics has been named Bosons, after Prof. Bose.

