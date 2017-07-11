Sheikh Hasina writes to PM Narendra Modi, vows to work together to counter terror

Sheikh Hasina, (left) in a condolence message to PM Modi (right), conveyed her “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured pilgrims. Sheikh Hasina, (left) in a condolence message to PM Modi (right), conveyed her “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured pilgrims.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, condemning the “heinous” terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and reaffirming her country’s support to India at this “difficult hour”. Hasina also reiterated Bangladesh’s “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism and vowed to continue to work together with India to eradicate the menace, a Bangladesh embassy release said in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

In a condolence message to Modi, Hasina conveyed her “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured pilgrims.

Expressing shock over the terror attack, she said, “We also reaffirm our stand beside the people of India at this difficult hour.”

“Bangladesh maintains ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, and condemns such heinous acts…As a close friend and neighbour we would continue to work together in our common endeavour to eradicate this menace from this region and beyond,” she added.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked their bus in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night. The bus, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was on its way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

