PM shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits: Congress

"You are participating in conspiracies to reduce their reservation and then you are shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits. This country demands actions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

By: Express News Service Written by New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2018 1:38:42 am
Allegations of bias over finance panel baseless: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Hours after Prime Minister’s assurance that the government “won’t allow dilution” of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Congress on Friday hit back saying the “mentality and the approach of the RSS, the BJP, the Prime Minister, (and) the government is anti-Dalit.”

“Their thought, their deed, their thinking process, their actions, their policies, their approach are all anti-Dalit. For Dalits you can inaugurate as many memorials you like, but the fact of the matter is you are reducing sub-plans and financial allocations, you are robbing them of their scholarships, you are participating in conspiracies to reduce their reservation and then you are shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits. This country demands actions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

