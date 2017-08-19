PM, Shah to meet CMs of states ruled by BJP

Both the Prime Minister and the party chief met 13 party chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in April, immediately after the party’s victories in the Assembly polls held in February and March. (File) Both the Prime Minister and the party chief met 13 party chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in April, immediately after the party’s victories in the Assembly polls held in February and March. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states on Monday.

The meeting, a follow-up of a similar one in April, is expected to see discussions on issues related to governance, development and coordination between the party and the governments, party sources said. “It will be a meeting to take stock. Apart from the status of the development projects in their states, the CMs will also give feedback on their preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said a party leader.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes three days after Shah held a brainstorming session for top party leaders, including Union Ministers, on strategising for almost 150 seats where the party had been weak ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. Shah has also set a target of 350 plus seats for the 2019 election.

Shah’s blueprint was prepared on the basis of feedback and inputs for strengthening the BJP, which he received during his recent tours to the states. Both the Prime Minister and the party chief met 13 party chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in April, immediately after the party’s victories in the Assembly polls held in February and March.

