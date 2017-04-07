Kashmir floods: PM Narendra Modi offers all assistance to Mehbooba Mufti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offering all possible assistance in dealing with the on-going flood situation in the Valley.

Modi took to Twitter saying: “Spoke to J&K CM @MehboobaMufti on the flood situation in the state. Offered all possible support from Centre in dealing with the situation.”

Meanwhile, officials have said that the flood worries are easing as the water level in Jhelum and other rivulets are receding, but officials will continue to remain on alert. The Kashmir valley is facing a flood threat, with Jhelum being in spate. In 2014, Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented floods leaving most of the residential areas, including in Srinagar, inundated several feet.

