PM Narendra Modi overjoyed with poll results, terms it ‘very humbling and overwhelming’

An overjoyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described as “very humbling and overwhelming” the poll victories that the BJP got in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and thanked people for “continued faith and support”. He hailed BJP chief Amit Shah as also party office bearers and state units for their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.

“Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening,” Modi said while commenting on the poll results in a series of tweets.

“Gratitude to the people of India for the continued faith, support and affection for the BJP. This is very humbling & overwhelming,” he said. He said, “Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians.”

He saluted the hardwork of BJP workers, saying “They have tirelessly worked hard at the grassroots level & won the confidence of the people.” In another tweet, Modi said, “Congratulations to @AmitShah, party office bearers & state units for their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.”

Thanking people of UP, he said “This historic victory of BJP is for development and good governance.” Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said, “As an MP from Kashi, I am overwhelmed by the strong faith and love showered by the people there on me. I bow to the people of Kashi.”

Describing victory in Uttarakhand as “special”, the Prime Minister said, “I assure people of the state that BJP will serve them with dedication.” He also thanked the people of Punjab for giving Akali Dal-BJP combine the opportunity to serve for 10 years and “for the support we got in these polls.”