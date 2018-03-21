Latest News
  • PM of all Indians, will look into issues: Narendra Modi to Catholic Church

The Prime Minister gave his assurance to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the newly-elected president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 3:03 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Catholic Church leaders that he is the Prime Minister of all Indians and will look into issues raised by them, after they drew his attention to the “growing anxiety in certain sections of the community” over sporadic attacks against them, a Church body said.

The PM “reacted positively” to the Cardinal’s request that the government should facilitate Pope Francis’ visit to India. The Prime Minister “assured him that his first priority is the welfare of the people and eradication of poverty. The Prime Minister reiterated that he is the Prime Minister of all Indians irrespective of caste and creed, and told the Cardinal that if there is any issue that is brought to his attention he will always be available and will look into it,” the note said.

  1. Birendra Kashyap
    Mar 21, 2018 at 3:58 am
    this feku is already started ng his baggage to go and live with nirav modi after 2019 elections
