PM of all Indians, will look into issues: Narendra Modi to Catholic Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/file) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Catholic Church leaders that he is the Prime Minister of all Indians and will look into issues raised by them, after they drew his attention to the “growing anxiety in certain sections of the community” over sporadic attacks against them, a Church body said.

The Prime Minister gave his assurance to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the newly-elected president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), the apex decision making body of the Indian Catholic Church, when the latter visited him on Tuesday morning.

The PM “reacted positively” to the Cardinal’s request that the government should facilitate Pope Francis’ visit to India. The Prime Minister “assured him that his first priority is the welfare of the people and eradication of poverty. The Prime Minister reiterated that he is the Prime Minister of all Indians irrespective of caste and creed, and told the Cardinal that if there is any issue that is brought to his attention he will always be available and will look into it,” the note said.

