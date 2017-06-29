PM need not remind us of Gandhi’s ideals: Left parties on cow vigilantism

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi need not remind people of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals but should ensure strict action against those attacking people on the pretext of protecting cows, Left parties on Thursday said. On the prime minister’s statement that unleashing violence against others went against the ideals of Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We do not need him to remind us of this.”

“We are aware of Gandhi’s principles … We want to know what the prime minister proposes to do to stop such mobocracy,” he said.

In an open letter, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy welcomed Modi’s “another” warning to the “so-called” cow vigilantes. “In spite of Modi’s severe warning to them”, anti-social elements are continuing with their activity. It is not clear to people what is encouraging them, it said.

Ministers in the BJP-ruled states are supporting cow vigilantes, directly or indirectly, through their statements. No action has been taken against cow vigilantes or in cases of attacks on Dalits, he alleged. “It is more like a warlord’s regime of Middle Ages then a democratic government of the 21st century in India, especially in BJP-ruled states … Real, serious steps should be taken to stop these killings at once,” he added.

CPI national secretary D Raja said a series of protests against mob attacks targeted at minorities impelled the prime minister to speak on the issue. Raja said Modi being the prime minister has all information on such incidents and can take necessary steps to control the situation. “Incidents of lynching are occurring mainly in BJP-ruled states. So, he should direct these states to take action,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App