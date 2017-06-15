PM Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat from June 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat for two days on June 29 and 30 to attend a number of events. Days ahead of Modi’s visit, BJP national president Amit Shah will be in the state on June 20 and 21 to attend party workers conventions in Saurashtra and the World Yoga Day event in Ahmedabad, BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said.

On the first day of his visit, the PM will attend the centenary celebrations of Gandhi Ashram and also release a postal stamp and gold coin in memory of Shrimad Rajchandra, spiritual guru of Mahatma Gandhi. In Rajkot, Modi will distribute kits for divyangs and later release Narmada water at Aji dam. He will also address a public meeting in the city.

On June 30, the PM will dedicate a water supply scheme in Aravalli and also provide “guidance” to the youth at a stadium in Maninagar. Then, he will inaugurate a textile conference and exhibition at the Mahatma Mandir.

