You should not run after marks but strive to gain knowledge: PM Narendra Modi’s top quotes on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first Mann ki Baat this year, focused on students set to appear in the Boards and other competitive examinations across the country. The PM, in his address, urged the students to focus their time only on studies. He encouraged them to treat exams like festivals, adding that if the students take exams as a pleasure activity, there will be no pressure on them. He asked parents to create an atmosphere of festival in the house.

The PM said proper rest, adequate sleep and physical activity are the three requirements for a student at the time of exams. He insisted parents should mentor their children to be part of society. They should accept their children as they are instead of comparing and asking them to be like others.

The top quotes from his speech-

# You should not run after marks. You should strive to gain knowledge.

# If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow.

# Compete with yourself rather than others, it will give you confidence.

# Mentor children to be part of society. Accept them the way they are.

# Proper rest, adequate sleep, physical activity are the three essential requirements during exams.

# Some people spend all their time in finding out ways to cheat. If they cheat what will they teach their children. Students should focus on studies.

# The exams that you’ll give are a test of this year not of a lifetime. Exams are not a benchmark of your success in life.

# When you are relaxed, the recall value will be more; Relaxation is the best tonic for memory

# Smile more, score more

# Exam is like a festival. If the students take pleasure in exams there will be no pressure. Parents should create an atmosphere of festival at home.

