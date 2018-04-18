PM Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit: Full text of his speech in Stockholm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven in Stockholm on Tuesday. (Souirce: PMO India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven in Stockholm on Tuesday. (Souirce: PMO India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day foreign tour, held bilateral talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lovfen on Tuesday. The two leaders addressing the press jointly, announced that both India and Sweden have agreed to strengthen their defence and security cooperation. Sweden Prime Minister Lofven lauded the Indian government for its strong focus on innovation and termed the initiatives as keys to progress and prosperity for India. There was also an agreement on an innovation partnership between New Delhi and Stockholm. Here is the full text of Modi’s speech.

Your Excellency, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven,

Friends from Media!

This is my first visit to Sweden. The Prime Minister of India is visiting Sweden after a gap of nearly three decades.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Lofven and the Swedish government for our warm reception and honor in Sweden. During this visit, Prime Minister Lofven has organized India’s Summit along with other Nordic countries. I also express my heartfelt gratitude for this.

In India’s Make in India mission, Sweden has been a strong partner since its inception. In 2016, in the Make in India program in Mumbai, Prime Minister Lofven himself participated with a very big Business Delegation.

The most prominent program of Make In India outside India was also held in Sweden in October last year. It is a matter of great happiness and pride for us that Prime Minister Mr. Lofven himself participated in it.

I believe that the most prominent theme in our conversation today was how Sweden can do a win-win partnership with India under the opportunities created by India’s development. As a result, today we have agreed on an Innovation Partnership and Joint Action Plan.

Innovation, Investment, Start-ups, Manufacturing etc. are our main dimensions of partnership. With them, we are also focusing on many topics like renewable energy, urban transport, waste management, which are the topics related to the quality of life of the people of India. On topics related to trade and investment today, Prime Minister Lofven and I will also discuss with Sweden’s leading CEOs.

Another key pillar of our bilateral relations is our defense and security cooperation. Sweden has been India’s partner for a long time in the defense sector. And I believe that in the future, in this area, especially in defense production, many new opportunities will be created for our cooperation. We have decided to strengthen our security cooperation, especially cyber security cooperation.

We agree on one thing, it is that the importance of our relations are also at the regional and global stage. We have very close cooperation on the international stage, and will continue even further. Today we have exchanged views in detail about the developments taking place in Europe and Asia. In the end, I would once again like to thank Prime Minister Lofvenfrom my heart.

Thank you very much.

