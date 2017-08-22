PM Narendra Modi’s support for Muslim women yielded result: Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: PTI) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: PTI)

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday hailed the Narendra Modi government for supporting Muslim women in their quest for freedom from triple talaq, which was on Tuesday outlawed by the Supreme Court. Welcoming the verdict of the top court, Lekhi said the “political will” of the NDA government has led to the judgement, otherwise the fate of this case could have been the same as that of the 1985 judgement in the Shah Bano case.

62-year-old Shah Bano was granted maintenance from her ex-husband by the Supreme Court under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with an upper limit of Rs 500 per month.

However, this judgement was reversed due to religious and political pressure after which the then Congress government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act which diluted the verdict.

Lekhi, a lawyer and a Lok Sabha member, also lauded the Prime Minister for “vociferously” supporting the cause of Muslim women. “I genuinely compliment the Prime Minister who has given vociferous support to the cause of Muslim sisters. Otherwise, the fate of this case could have been the same as that of Shah Bano case.

“Modi government has supported the cause of the society without discriminating between genders,” she said about the majority verdict which set aside the practice of triple talaq.

Expressing satisfaction with the apex court verdict, Lekhi said “I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. Similar decisions have existed in the past on the issue of uniform civil code as well but what was missing earlier has now been compensated by political will of the present dispensation.”

“Earlier the apex court gave progressive decisions but politicians of yesteryears lacked the vision to support its (court’s) decisions in making more equitable and inclusive society by not treating Muslim women at par with women of other communities,” she added.

