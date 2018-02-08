Modi’s Ramayana jibe on Renuka triggers Mahabharata between Congress, BJP

Renuka Chowdhary (L) and PM Narendra Modi. (File photo) Renuka Chowdhary (L) and PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ramayan remark over Renuka Chowdhary’s laughter in Rajya Sabha has triggered a Mahabaharat between Congress and the BJP. Calling Modi’s comment distasteful and sexist, the Congress has asked for prime minister’s apology. However, the BJP is leaving no opportunity to attack the Grand Old Party for disrespecting Parliament.

During his speech in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, when Modi claimed that the concept of Aadhaar was mooted in 1998 by the then home minister L K Advani, Chowdhary burst into a guffaw, drawing disapproval of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. When an irritated Naidu asked Chowdhary to behave, Modi urged him not to restrain the Congress MP. “It is for the first time after the Ramayana serial that we are having the good fortune of hearing such laughter today,” Modi said making Congress members angry.

The clipping of Modi’s Ramayan remark was tweeted by Union Minister Home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday which did not go down well with the Chowdhary who has threatened to move a privilege motion against him. Rijiju, however, said he just wanted to show how Modi kept his cool despite the “vexatious” laugh.

“This is highly objectionable and I am going to file a privilege motion (in Rajya Sabha),” Chowdhury told reporters minutes after Rijiju posted the prime minister’s video.

Responding to queries by journalists about Chowdhury’s threat, Rijiju said,”I am only referring to how the prime minister didn’t get annoyed. Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary, the PM didn’t get irritated.”

Both the Congress and its women’s wing ‘Mahila Congress’ were livid and demanded an apology from the prime minister. Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev dubbed Modi’s comment as “utterly sexist” and “downright distasteful”. “I express my shock at the utterly sexist and downright distasteful comment against an honourable Member of Parliament, made by none less than the honourable Prime Minister of India,” she said in a statement.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma termed Modi’s remark as “condemnable”. The prime minister, he said, “crossed the line of political discourse” with the use of his language and his “outrageous” reference. “A women parliamentarian laughing at his language of claims what was alluded to is shameful. We condemn it. He should apologise,” he told reporters.

On the other hand, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani took on Chowdhury over her “badtameezi” (ill-mannered behaviour). “It is wrong to use your gender as a shield to hide your ill-mannered behaviour. Ask any woman, she would not accept it,” she told journalists outside Parliament.

