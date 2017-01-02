PM Narendra Modi’s rally ‘flop’, people didn’t accept him as ‘UP-walla’: Mayawati

Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”. (Source: File) Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”. (Source: File)

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow as a “flop show”, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday claimed that despite all out efforts, the gathering did not accept Modi as a “UP-walla”. “The mahaparivartan rally of the prime minister was a total flop show as it was a mere congregation of ticket-seekers and a hired crowd,” she said in a press release.

“Despite BJP national president Amit Shah repeatedly asking the people at the rally, they remained silent and did not appear ready to accept that Modi (who represents the state in Lok Sabha) is from Uttar Pradesh,” Mayawati claimed. Reacting to the prime minister’s remark at the rally that the recent BHIM mobile app launched by the government was in commemoration of Bhimrao Ambedkar, she alleged that it was aimed at “misguiding the Dalits”.

“The Bharat Interface for Money app is being propagated as ‘BHIM’. Had his (Modi’s) intentions been really good, it could have clearly been named after Baba Saheb,” the BSP chief added. She also took a dig at the Modi government for the “new year gift” to the people of raising petrol and diesel prices.