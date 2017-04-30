PM Modi’s minister luring state Congress leaders to join BJP: Vikramaditya Singh

Just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s “Parivartan rally” in Shimla, youth congress president Vikramaditya Singh Saturday alleged that Union Steel Minister Birender Singh was trying to allure state Congress leaders to join BJP, ahead of Assembly polls later this year. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of befooling the poor on low-cost air travel and also spreading lies aout making soft-drink giants put five per cent natural fruit juice in drinks sold across India.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla today, Singh said he had proofs to demonstrate that Birender Singh, who was Congress in-charge in Himachal Pradesh before, was being made to convince senior Congress leaders to quit and join the BJP. He, however, did not name the leaders in touch with the central minister . “We have definite information about Birender Singh being in touch with Congress leaders and working on plans to jolt the party . But, his gameplans will not work,” said the youth Congress leader.

Vikramaditya Singh is Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son and was calling all political shots to team-up with his father in the run-up to the polls. He alleged that PM Modi’s claim of making air travel open to poor is a total lie and sort of a “poll-phrase”. Infact,there are only 10 seats available in the Shimla-Delhi flight at Rs 2,000 and the rest are being sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000. Also, the tall claim of fresh fruit being mixed in soft drinks sold across India is also is another lie and misleading.The existing technologies doesn’t permit such a practice. The companies will not change their formulations at Modi’s call, he said. “Modi will be the first PM to have come to Himachal Pradesh and address a rally in Shimla without announcing any help /package for the state to promote tourism, infrastructure or horticulture. He has not given a penny to Himachal Pradesh,” said Vikramaditya.

He also took a dig at Union Health Minister J P Nadda on his claims about 61 National Highways . Only 10 projects have been sanctioned so far, after state government wrote 18 letters to the Centre.To prepare DPRs for NH projects, the state will need Rs 200 crore, he added. “People of Himachal don’t want polluted air from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikramaditya on Prime Minister Modi’s remarks about winds of change entering Himachal from UP and Uttarakhand.

