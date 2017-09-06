PM Narendra Modi’s LED programme: Punjab government schools issued orders on LED lighting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Following orders of the Union Ministry of Power to meet the targets under National LED programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the education department of Punjab has issued orders for government schools saying that from now on only LED lights/bulbs should be fitted in the school premises. The letter dated September 4, issued from the office of director of school education (secondary) in Punjab, refers to the orders received from Ministry of Power which say that “installation of LED-based lighting is mandatory in all the government buildings as well as in community lighting projects funded by the state government”.

The orders for the schools say that “keeping in view the orders from the central government, the government of Punjab has also decided that from now on energy saving measures will be focused on”.

It adds, “From now on whenever a tubelight/bulb gets fused or dysfunctional, it has be replaced with LED lights only in all government buildings or any other community lighting project in which state government is contributing funds. Also, if any new government building is constructed it should have LED lighting only.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paramjit Singh, director of school education (secondary) in Punjab, said that orders were mandatory for all government schools. “It is an appreciable step by central government. Since school buildings are one of the major consumers of power, they have been told to install LED lights only from now on. Government takes care of all expenses of government schools and thus they have to follow these orders on LED lighting.”

However, the claims of the government about bearing the power expenditure of the government schools is questionable because most of the schools, especially primary schools in Punjab, depend on donations to even pay their monthly electricity bills. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has often disconnected power to government schools due to non-payment of bills.

