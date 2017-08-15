India @ 70
  • Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech

Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech

'Na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se': Read Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2017 9:34 am
narendra modi, independence day, narendra modi speech full text, narendra modi speech, independence day speech, independence day speech full text, india independence day, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal
Addressing the nation on 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for creating a “new India”. The PM strongly focused on anti-corruption measures, and said the government will continue to work towards eradicating black money and corruption. In his 56-minute speech, Modi also stressed on terrorism and said India is not alone in its fight against terrorism. “India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so,” he said.

Speaking about resolving the issue of Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the conflict can be resolved by embracing them and not by bullets or abuses. He further added the state of Kashmir can only make progress if the people of nation come together.

We will upload the full text shortly:

