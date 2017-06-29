PM Narendra Modi’s earlier statements on cow protection: Opposed to beef exports, wanted national law

Breaking his silence on the recent spate of lynchings carried out by cow vigilante groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that killing in the name of the cow is unacceptable. ““Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem,” said Modi while speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He added that the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, would never approve of such incidents.
Modi’s remark has come days after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was murdered on a Mathura bound train from Ballabhgarh by a group of people who taunted him about his community’s so-called beef eating habits. Junaid’s murder is one among a large number of such incidents that have taken place in the past since the Modi government came to power, including the lynching of Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer and the case of 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq who was killed by a mob in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef.
PM Modi has remained largely silent on the issue, expect on one instance last year when he called cow vigilante groups to be ‘anti-social’. Interestingly, his comment has come a day after a nation-wide protest was held against the recent cases of lynching.
Modi’s take on cow protection, however, is in stark contrast to statements made by him in the past, particularly during election campaign of 2014 and when he was chief minister of Gujarat. Targeting the Congress government’s plan for a pink revolution, which would involve an increase in meat exports, the then aspiring prime minister had often resorted to the idea of cow protection embedded in Hindu belief structure to criticise his opponents.
Here is a list of statements made by Modi in the past regarding cow protection:
August 2016
Addressing the second anniversary of his government’s MyGov initiative, PM Modi had stated that the cow vigilante groups were “anti-social elements”. “It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection… Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors,” he said. He further asked all state governments to prepare a report on all such cow protector groups and was confident that most among them would be involved in illegal activities.
April 2014
While campaigning in Nawada, close to Patna PM Modi was reaching out to the majority Yadav voters in the constituency. Hitting out at the Congress government’s plan for a pink revolution, the prime minister had then criticised the central government’s move to give subsidies to those who slaughter animals for the sake of higher export. “Main Dwarka Nagri se aaya hoon aur meri Dwarka nagari ka Yadvon ke saath seedha seedha naata hain. Aur Yadavon ke saath naata hone ke karan mujhe apnapan mehsoos hona bohot swabhavik hain. Main hairaan hoon, ki yadvon, jo gau palan karta hain, jo gau ki seva karta hain woh kin logon ke saath baithe hain. Unke neta, kiske saath milkar ke rajneeti kar rahe hain? Woh log jo Hindustan mein pashuon ki katlen aam karne mein garv mehsoon karte hain. (I am from Dwarka and Dwarka has direct connection with the Yadav tribe. Due to this connection its natural for me to feel at home here. I am surprised that the Yadavs who worship Sri Krishna, who keep cows at livestock and serve the cow, they are with politicians who are in support of those who slaughter animals with pride),” said Modi.
October 2013
In 2013 while he was was chief minister of Gujarat, he addressed a Jain International Trade Organisation. In his speech he had attacked the Congress government’s meat trade initiative in the following words:
“Dilli mein baithi hui sarkar ka sapna hain ki hum hindustan mein pink revolution karenge, aur pure vishwa mein maas mutton ka export kar business karenge. Is varsh swayam bharat sarkar ne ghoshit kiya hain ki pure vishwa mein beef export mein Hindustan number one hain. Kin cheezon ke liye garv kiya ja raha hain? Aapka kaleja ro raha hain ki nahin mujhe maloom nahi, mera kaleja cheekh cheekh ke pukaar raha hain. Aur aap kaise chup hain, kyu seh rahe hain, main samajh nahi pata hoon. (The Central government aspires to bring pink revolution in India and to export meat and mutton all across the world. This year the government has declared that India has topped all over the world in beef export. Is this what we pride ourselves on? I do not know if you are saddened by this or not, but my heart is crying out loud. How are you silent and why are you tolerating this I do can never understand),” asked Modi.
May 2012
While addressing an event on occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap at Udaipur, Modi referred to the legendary king’s efforts at cow protection. “Maharana Pratap ne gau rakhsha ke liye jeevan khapaya, gau ki raksha ke liye ladaiyan ladi. Aaj kya ho raha hain? Supreme Court ne kaha hain ki Hindustan ke andar gau raksha ka kanoon lana chahiye. Aur dilli ki sarkar vote bank ki rajneeti ke karan gau raksha ka kanoon nahi la rahi hain. (Maharana Pratap dedicated his life to cow protection. He fought wars for cow protection. Look at what is happening today. Supreme Court has said that India should get a law for cow protection. But the central government is not allowing such a law to be brought into force due to vote bank politics).” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:58 pmDemocracy is about representing people, tapping the sentiments of the people to gather votes is not unethical. Now that BJP has won and their perspectives have evolved, it makes sense to carry people forward in this transformation effort. Cultural sentiments and cultural values are two different things for sa uarding culture, primacy of values over sentiments is critical. Sound rightist polity which roots for change is quite legitimate, it can not be perceived as being politically inconsistent or lacking political integrity.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:51 pmWell, after all those tear jerking , opportunistic speeches, he now gets the point that we can't afford to relax even a little in our export drive, with the world slowing down, nor can he close down livelihoods of large segments of the population, on a religious whim.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:50 pmOk, so what do you want to achieve by this article??? You want PM to solve an issue or aggravate an issue? Prime Minister Modi is trying to solve an issue, and you want to rake it up and make sure India remains divided? This is bad. I think this is the time when we need to have a constructive press and not destructive press. We do not wish to see our media to be like those in the US, who have totally gone out of control. Let's work together and strengthen PM Modi's hands when he is doing something that is laudable.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:49 pmSo what is wrong in PM's statement? In the past he criticized the Congress Govt for its policies on Beef Export and opening of butcher houses indiscriminately. Now he is speaking against the self proclaimed Cow Vigilantes who are taking the law into their hands and beating or sometime killing people in the name of cow protection. He categorically said that this will not be tolerated so what is wrong in it?? Yogi Adityanath is rightly closing down Unauthorized Butcher houses across UP and other states are following the same. But those who are killing or beating people can not be considered as right because they take law into their hands.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:47 pmIndia is a democratic/secular country and the larger Hindu population revere the cow as godly, oppose the cow slaughter in the illegal slaughter houses, and one has to reminded that the congress party is the one to establish cow slaughter in the 1970s. In a democracy the will of the majority counts.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:40 pmInstead of International yoga day Modiji should work on International animal (Cow)day.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 4:25 pmwhat can you expect? he speaks as per his convenience and the gullible masses beleive it. During UP elections it was id and diwali bijli comparisons, shamshan kabristan comparisons, during 2014 it was pink revolution, during 2003 it was hum paanch tumhare pachees, james michael lyngdoh....and now it is gandhiji's principles and no place for violence in society.....Reply
- Load More Comments