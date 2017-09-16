PM Narendra Modi’s birthday to be observed as ‘Seva Diwas’ nationwide

Modi will also visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering. Modi will also visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday tomorrow, the BJP will observe ‘Seva Diwas’ across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.

BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Kirti Nagar in Delhi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai, as part of the party’s plan to celebrate their top leader’s birthday as a “day of service” (Seva Diwas) across the country, a party leader said.

All ministers and other party leaders will attend the events nationwide, he said. Modi will tomorrow dedicate to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada, at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday.

The event will take place at Kevadia in Narmada district. After the inauguration at the dam site at Kevadia, Modi will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, billed as a ‘Statue of Unity’, and a memorial complex dedicated to the country’s first home minister are coming up.

Thereafter, Modi will attend the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’, and address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will also lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum during the event.

Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.

