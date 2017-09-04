PM Narendra Modi’s address at BRICS Summit plenary meet: Here are his top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BRICS Summit on Monday, the ninth edition of which was held in Xiamen, China, and hosted by President Xi Jinping. The three-day summit, which commenced today, was attended by leaders from Brazil, Russia and South Africa as well. On the sidelines of the meet, PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Xi and Russian and Brazilian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Michel Temer, as well as leaders of Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan.

Speaking at the plenary function of the event, during which leaders deliberated issues of international significance and methods to improve cooperation in key areas.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.

* BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation, it contributes stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty.

* While trade and economy have been the foundation of our cooperation, our endeavours today touch diverse areas of technology, tradition, culture, agriculture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT.

* I am happy to note China has taken forward the people-to-people thrust of our exchange from last year. Such inter-mingling will consolidate our links & deepen our understanding.

* BRICS is in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education.

* BRICS’ women empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building. We have also stepped up fight against black money and corruption.

* For upgrading mutual cooperation; first, I urge the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries.

* Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF

* Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Climate resiliance calls upon us to utilise all available resource streams. Renewable energy is particularly important. BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

* We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives. Scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices will be valuable.

* Technology and innovation is the foundation of the next generation of global growth and transformation. A strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the Sustainable Development Goals.

* India would be happy to work towards more focused engagement between BRICS and African countries in areas of skills, health, infrastructure and manufacturing.

