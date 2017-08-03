PM Narendra Modi writes emotional letter to Pranab Mukherjee: You have been a father figure to me

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (PTI Photo, File) President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (PTI Photo, File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday shared a letter he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day in office. Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee said the letter touched his heart. In his letter, PM Modi described Mukherjee as warm, affectionate and caring. “Pranab Da, our political journeys took shape in different political parties. Our ideologies, at times, have been different. Yet, such is the strength of your intellect and wisdom that we were able to work together with synergy,” he wrote.

“Three years ago, I came to New Delhi as an outsider. The task before me was huge and challenging. In these times, you have always been a father figure and a mentor to me,” the letter read.

“Your wisdom, guidance and personal warmth have given me greater confidence and strength. That you are a repository of knowledge is well known. Your intellectual prowess has constantly helped my government and me,” Modi said.

On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all. pic.twitter.com/cAuFnWkbYn — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 3, 2017

Pranab Da, I will always cherish working with you. @CitiznMukherjee http://t.co/VHOTXzHtlM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2017

“You belong to a generation of leaders for whom politics was simply a means to selflessly give back to society. India will also ways be proud of you, a President who was a humble public servant and an exceptional leader,” PM Modi said. Thanking Mukherjee for his support, encouragement, guidance and inspiration, PM Modi said his legacy would continue to guide India.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, spent over six decades in politics. He was appointed the Union Finance Minister before being elected to the highest constitutional post. On leaving office, the 81-year-old had praised PM Modi for his passion and energy in driving transformational changes in the country. “I will carry with me fond memories of our association and his warm and courteous behaviour,” he had added.

