PM Narendra Modi wishes nation on Eid-ul-Fitr: ‘May this day further spirit of peace, brotherhood’

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occassion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister, who is currently in the United States, and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump later in the evening, said, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.”. In a subsequent tweet, the Prime Minister asked the nation to listen to his wishes to the nation on the occasion of the festival in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat programme.

Addressing the nation on Sunday through Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had said diversity of India is the country’s strength and makes it stronger. “On the occassion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I give my wishes to everyone,” he said. The Prime Minister also said that the month of Ramadan, which was widely celebrated all across the country, is the month to spread happiness. “Let’s take inspiration from these auspicious festival and spread happiness everywhere to take the country forward,” he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also gave greetings to the people of Kashmir earlier in the day. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart.” Singh said he hopes the festival will bring peace and happiness in the Valley. “I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd