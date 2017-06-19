PM Narendra Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and wished Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted. The Congress VP turns 47 today.

Rahul is currently out of the country on a vacation. He flew out of the country on Tuesday to spend time with his grandmother. “Will be travelling to meet my grandmother and family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them!” he had tweeted.

Congress party in Uttar Pradesh is celebrating his birthday as “Sankalp Diwas”. The party leaders in Lucknow will distribute fruits to patients in different hospitals and have lunch with children of an orphanage in Motinagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd