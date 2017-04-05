Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary: PM Modi, VP Hamid Ansari remember the Dalit leader

Babu Jagjivan Ram (Source: Express Archive Photo/R K Sharma) Babu Jagjivan Ram (Source: Express Archive Photo/R K Sharma)

Remembering veteran political leader Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his service to the nation was always inspiring. “Remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. His service to India & struggles for the rights of the marginalised always inspire,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Vice-President Hamid Ansari visited Ram’s memorial at Samta Sthal earlier this morning to pay his tributes, reported All India Radio News.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also paid his tributes to the political stalwart on Twitter. “Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his Jayanti. Really admire the way he devoted his life for rights of the marginalised sections of society,” he tweeted. Cabinet ministers Piyush Goyal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Suresh Prabhu, J P Nadda and Rajyavardhan Rathore also remembered Ram on his birth anniversary.

Ram was the first and only Dalit deputy prime minister in the first non-Congress government of the country. The Dalit leader’s struggle for social justice is one of the main reasons why he is respected even today. In his political career, Ram has been union minister for more than four decades, handling portfolios like defence, railways, agriculture and irrigation. He also played an important role in India’s victory during the 1971 war which subsequently led to bifurcation of Pakistan and birth of Bangladesh.

His daughter, Meira Kumar, is a Congress leader and was the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha, serving from 2009 to 2014. She lost the parliamentary election from Sasaram in Bihar in 2014.

