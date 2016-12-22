Latest News
  • PM Modi in Varanasi: Good that he (Rahul) started speaking, now no chance of quake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with booth-level BJP workers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2016 12:10 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi Thursday to inaugurate a number of projects. The Prime Minister will also interact with booth-level BJP workers. He is also expected to announce a Cancer Centre, to be built under the aegis of Tata Memorial, Mumbai. This is his first visit to Varanasi since demonetisation, which is turning out to be a major issue in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Stringent security arrangement have been made for his visit, with more than 5,000 security personnel pressed into service. PM Modi is likely to spend at least five hours in Varanasi.

LIVE UPDATES:

Leela December 22, 20161:30 pm

Let us make sports an essential part of our lives: PM Modi.

Leela December 22, 20161:09 pm

This land of Kashi is of spiritual importance and has tremendous tourism potential. It is also a trade centre: PM

Leela December 22, 20161:09 pm

PM Modi commends Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for working hard to improve the sector.

Leela December 22, 20161:07 pm

PM Modi lays foundation stone of ESIC super specialty hospital, inaugurates Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum.

Leela December 22, 20161:06 pm

If someone is suffering from cancer, why should one go far for treatment. We decided a cancer research institute should come up here: PM Modi.

Leela December 22, 20161:06 pm

Pickpockets frequent village fairs and they are very clever; whenever they try to pickpocket someone, another accomplice observes it from far away. After the work is done, his accomplice shouts ‘thief thief’ looking at the opposite direction. Police run towards the other direction and these guys leave quietly: PM Modi.

But it is good that he (Rahul Gandhi) started speaking, so we got to know now that there is no chance of an earthquake: PM Modi.
Leela December 22, 201611:55 am

Had he (Rahul Gandhi) not spoken then a huge earthquake would have hit India, and the country would have had to bear a huge burden: PM Modi

Leela December 22, 201611:48 am

PM Modi: He (Manmohan Singh) said that in a country like India, where 50 per cent of the population is poor, how will they use technology. Now tell me, is he giving his report card or mine? Whose legacy am I bearing?

Leela December 22, 201611:41 am

Never thought that some politicians would stand beside dishonest people: PM Modi.

Leela December 22, 201611:41 am

demonetisation These days in the country, there is a big cleanliness campaign going on: PM Modi in Varanasi.

