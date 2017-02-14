PM Narendra Modi using armed forces as political prop, says Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

A DAY after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of raising questions over the surgical strikes, the Congress Monday said he was using the armed forces as a “political prop”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said there is enough empirical evidence in the public space to prove that “what the government characterised as surgical strikes, what the government called operations along the LoC, were not the first carried out by any government.”

“Such operations along the LoC happened when the UPA was in government and it happened before the UPA was in government. So, therefore, it is extremely unfortunate and highly regrettable that the Prime Minister is using — rather misusing — the armed forces as a prop for political and electoral purposes,” he said.

He said there are also reports that the “ISI has been successful in counterfeiting both the Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 note. If these assertions are correct… where does it leave the PM’s assertions…that the objective of demonetisation was to proscribe counterfeit currency as well as rein in terror financing?”