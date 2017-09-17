PM Modi urges farmers to usher in ‘sweet’, ‘blue’ revolution

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“After green and white revolution, now it is time for blue revolution and sweet revolution,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a conference of cooperatives at Amreli in Saurashtra on Sunday. Modi, who is celebrating his 67th birthday, urged farmers to take on honey bee farming and optimising the use of waterways for transportation.

Listing different initiative for farmers, Modi said, “These two revolutions have the potential to transform the lives of people of Saurashtra,” Speaking at the inauguration of the new Amreli Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) building in the city, the Prime Minister stressed on the potential of blue revolution saying that Gujarat has the largest coastline in the country and the Saurashtra region can benefit immensely from water-based transport.

PM Modi went on to add that sending goods through waterways can bring down transportation cost for the manufacturers and also farmers. He said goods from Saurashtra could be sent to ports in Visakhapatnam or Kolkata.

Referring to local milk cooperatives, Modi asked the unions to collect honey from farmers and sell it so that the farmers get good returns.

Modi was in Gujarat to inaugurate the much awaited Sardar Sarvor dam on Narmada river which has been under controversy ever since the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone in 1961. After dedicating the dam to the nation Modi said, “No other project in the world has faced such hurdles as the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. But we were determined to complete the project.”

With PTI inputs

