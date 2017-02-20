PM Narendra Modi tweets tribute to Shivaji: He was an ideal ruler

a rally being taken out on Shivaji Road near Lal Mahal in Pune on Sunday. Pavan Khengre a rally being taken out on Shivaji Road near Lal Mahal in Pune on Sunday. Pavan Khengre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to pay tributes to Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an “ideal ruler”. Amid strained relations with ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the PM insisted that his government is working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of the great Maratha ruler. “We are working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and create an India that he would be proud of,” Modi tweeted in Marathi on his Twitter handle @narendramodi.

Watch what else is making news:



“I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. India is proud that a valorous and great soul like him was born on our land,” the Prime Minister said, noting that Shivaji placed the well-being of his people above everything.

“He was an ideal ruler blessed with exceptional administrative skills,” the Prime Minister said.