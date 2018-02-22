PM Modi tweets on Justin Trudeau’s visit, says ‘looking forward to meet his children’

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi) File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, who are in their last leg of the seven-day long visit to India, on Friday. The duo are expected to hold talks on defence and counter-terrorism co-operation during their meeting tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries.

In a separate tweet, he added: I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I’d met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace.

Trudeau, who arrived in India along with his wife and children on February 17, met top business leaders in Mumbai and visited places such as the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Officials said Trudeau’s visit to Gujarat was the first of its kind by a Canadian prime minister. He also interacted with representatives of the film industry and participated in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad. Trudeau also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, a statement from External Affairs Ministry said. Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as the exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit, it read.

