Tweet morcha on July 4 against banking woes

Finding a novel way to protest, Twitter users will be encouraged to vent their frustration against banking fees by collectively tweeting using certain hashtags to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention towards various charges that banks have been levying on customers.

In the first-of-its-kind protest on Twitter, MoneyLife foundation trustee Sucheta Dalal is attempting to trend hashtag #TweetMorcha and #BankSeBachao on July 4.

“Post demonetisation, banks have amended the existing laws and brought in new laws. Some of them are limiting the use of ATM card to thrice a month, penalising customers for having a balance less than Rs. 5000, and restricting customers from depositing money in their accounts more than a given number of times. These are means of recovering the losses the banks have incurred due to bad debts. But this shouldn’t happen at our expense,” said Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress chief.

The protest will be aimed at garnering support of masses online by tagging the PM handle.

