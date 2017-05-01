PM Modi on Turkey: ‘Time has come to deepen economic relations’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, left, watches them during the ceremonial reception of Erdogan at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, left, watches them during the ceremonial reception of Erdogan at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Stating that his government is in the process of building a “new India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a India-Turkey business summit on Monday, called for an increase in trade between the two countries and also invited Turkish businesses to make sizeable investments in the country.

“We are in the process of building a new India. Our focus is on making it easier to work and to do business. This includes reforming policies, processes and procedures. We have achieved lots of success and recognition on this front. Our global ranking has gone up on many parameters. However, this is an ongoing effort that has to continue. IT’s a shift in attitude and approach. Effort is to make India a better place and to have people recognise their potential,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that despite the deepening trade ties between the two countries in the last eight years, the economic relations haven’t reached its full potential. “India and Turkey are among the top 20 largest economies in the world. Both economies have shown remarkable stability even in volatile global situations. We are optimistic about our economic prospects. There is immense goodwill for each other between the people of the two countries. Time has come to deepen economic relations. There is huge potential to enhance bilateral engagement. This is possible through trade and FDI inflows, technology tie-ups and cooperation on various projects. We have seen some increase in participation of Turkish companies in some areas,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke about how the country’s infrastructure is being fastracked towards embracing modernity. “We are modernizing our railways and upgrading our highways. We have made maximum allocations for these two sectors. India and Turkey are both energy deficient, and our energy needs are ever increasing. This sector is an important pillar of bilateral relations,” PM Modi said.

On tourism and trade, PM Modi said: “We are putting up new ports and mordenising old ones through Sagarmala. Similar focus is on upgrading existing airports. Turkish tourism sector is globally renowned. Number of tourists going to Turkey has gone up in the last few years. It’s also popular for shooting Indian films and television industry. We must explore wider opportunities in this area. We could reach out to regional cinema industry.”

