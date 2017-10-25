Must-reads
  • PM Narendra Modi to visit Mussoorie tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mussoorie tomorrow

Security has been tightened around the airport in Jollygrant as well as along the entire stretch from the helipad in Mussoorie to LBSNAA, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. "Foolproof arrangements have been made in view of the PM's visit," she added.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:October 25, 2017 9:59 pm
pm modi news, Mussoorie news, india news, indian express news Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Photo)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Dehradun on Thursday for a two-day visit to Uttarakhand during which he is scheduled to address IAS probationers at Mussoorie’s prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The prime minister will arrive at the Jollygrant airport in the afternoon tomorrow and leave straightaway for Mussoorie where most of his programmes are lined up for October 27, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

He will address the IAS probationers on Friday.

Security has been tightened around the airport in Jollygrant as well as along the entire stretch from the helipad in Mussoorie to LBSNAA, she said.

“Foolproof arrangements have been made in view of the PM’s visit,” she added.

Only last week, the prime minister was in Uttarakhand when he laid the foundation stones of reconstruction projects worth Rs 700 crore at Kedarnath.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 25: Latest News