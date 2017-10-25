PM Narendra Modi to visit Mussoorie tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Dehradun on Thursday for a two-day visit to Uttarakhand during which he is scheduled to address IAS probationers at Mussoorie’s prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The prime minister will arrive at the Jollygrant airport in the afternoon tomorrow and leave straightaway for Mussoorie where most of his programmes are lined up for October 27, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

He will address the IAS probationers on Friday.

Security has been tightened around the airport in Jollygrant as well as along the entire stretch from the helipad in Mussoorie to LBSNAA, she said.

“Foolproof arrangements have been made in view of the PM’s visit,” she added.

Only last week, the prime minister was in Uttarakhand when he laid the foundation stones of reconstruction projects worth Rs 700 crore at Kedarnath.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App